Vidutinė Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacijos in Russia paketo suma Bell Integrator įmonėje yra RUB 2.91M per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Bell Integrator bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/3/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Iš viso per metus
$37.4K
Lygis
L5
Bazinis
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
4 Metai
Patirties metai
16 Metai
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai Bell Integrator in Russia siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją RUB 3,288,692. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Bell Integrator Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai in Russia yra RUB 2,914,232.

