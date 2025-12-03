Bendrovių katalogas
Bell Flight
Bell Flight Programinės įrangos inžinierius Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Programinės įrangos inžinierius kompensacijos in United States paketo suma Bell Flight įmonėje yra $90K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Bell Flight bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/3/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Bell Flight
Software Engineer
Fort Worth, TX
Iš viso per metus
$90K
Lygis
L1
Bazinis
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
1 Metai
Patirties metai
1 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Bell Flight?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Įtraukti pareigybių pavadinimai

Sistemų inžinierius

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai Bell Flight in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $130,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Bell Flight Programinės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai in United States yra $87,000.

Kiti ištekliai

