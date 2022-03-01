Directory delle Aziende
Belcan
Belcan Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Belcan va da $54,018 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Aviacijos ir erdvės inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $120,600 per un Techninis programų vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Belcan. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Mechanikos inžinierius
Median $105K
Programų inžinierius
Median $68.9K
Aviacijos ir erdvės inžinierius
$54K

Žmogiškieji ištekliai
Median $100K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$80.4K
Techninis programų vadovas
$121K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Belcan è Techninis programų vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $120,600. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Belcan è di $90,200.

