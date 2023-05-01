Bendrovių katalogas
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive Atlyginimai

Behaviour Interactive atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $61,772 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $122,794 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Behaviour Interactive. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $61.8K

Vaizdo žaidimų programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų analitikas
$62.5K
Produkto vadovas
$123K

Personalo specialistas
$84.6K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Behaviour Interactive gauna Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $122,794. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Behaviour Interactive yra $73,523.

