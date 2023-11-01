Directory delle Aziende
BearingPoint
BearingPoint Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di BearingPoint va da $15,112 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Produkto dizaineris all'estremità inferiore a $157,400 per un Vadybos konsultantas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di BearingPoint. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Vadybos konsultantas
Median $157K
Programų inžinierius
Median $19.5K
Verslo analitikas
$53.8K

Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$56.7K
Produkto dizaineris
$15.1K
Produkto vadovas
$46.6K
Projektų vadovas
$52.9K
Sprendimų architektas
$55.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BearingPoint is Vadybos konsultantas with a yearly total compensation of $157,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BearingPoint is $53,361.

Altre risorse