Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Atlyginimai

Basis Technologies atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $70,853 bendros metinės kompensacijos Rinkodara žemiausiame taške iki $242,661 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Basis Technologies. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $96K
Duomenų analitikas
$95.9K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$73.4K

Rinkodara
$70.9K
Produkto vadovas
$243K
Personalo specialistas
$88.4K
Pardavimai
$209K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$220K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Basis Technologies gauna Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $242,661. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Basis Technologies yra $95,938.

