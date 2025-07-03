Bendrovių katalogas
Bank of England
Bank of England Atlyginimai

Bank of England atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $40,775 bendros metinės kompensacijos Administracijos asistentas žemiausiame taške iki $196,213 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Bank of England. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/17/2025

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $72K
Finansų analitikas
Median $67.5K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $42.6K

Administracijos asistentas
$40.8K
Verslo analitikas
$89.1K
Verslo plėtra
$50.3K
Duomenų analitikas
$67.8K
Investicijų bankininkas
$52.7K
Sprendimų architektas
$196K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Bank of England gauna Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $196,213. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Bank of England yra $67,468.

