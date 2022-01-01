Bendrovių katalogas
Backbase
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Backbase Atlyginimai

Backbase atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $17,963 bendros metinės kompensacijos Produkto dizaineris žemiausiame taške iki $250,000 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Backbase. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $88.7K

Mobilių programėlių inžinierius

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Produkto vadovas
Median $85.5K
Sprendimų architektas
Median $250K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Verslo analitikas
$31.4K
Rinkodara
$92.2K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$117K
Produkto dizaineris
$18K
Projektų vadovas
$115K
Personalo specialistas
$59.9K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$99.7K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$91.2K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Backbase gauna Sprendimų architektas su metine bendra kompensacija $250,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Backbase yra $91,237.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Backbase

Susijusios bendrovės

  • InterWorks
  • QuantumBlack
  • InvestCloud
  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai