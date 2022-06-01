Bendrovių katalogas
Back Market
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Back Market Atlyginimai

Back Market atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $52,740 bendros metinės kompensacijos Projektų vadovas žemiausiame taške iki $108,455 UX tyrinėtojas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Back Market. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $99.4K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Verslo plėtra
$85.4K
Įkūrėjas
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Produkto dizaineris
$86.7K
Produkto vadovas
$56.1K
Projektų vadovas
$52.7K
Techninių programų vadovas
$84.5K
UX tyrinėtojas
$108K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Back Market gauna UX tyrinėtojas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $108,455. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Back Market yra $86,050.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Back Market

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai