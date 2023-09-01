Bendrovių katalogas
B. Braun Medical
B. Braun Medical Atlyginimai

B. Braun Medical atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $47,923 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $150,750 Mechanikos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų B. Braun Medical. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/4/2025

$160K

Verslo analitikas
$144K
Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas
$90.6K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produkto vadovas
$76.9K
Pardavimai
$47.9K
Sprendimų architektas
$130K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą B. Braun Medical gauna Mechanikos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $150,750. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija B. Braun Medical yra $110,142.

