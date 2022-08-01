Bendrovių katalogas
AXS
AXS Atlyginimai

AXS atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $99,500 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų aptarnavimas žemiausiame taške iki $198,990 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų AXS. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Produkto vadovas
Median $113K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $105K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$99.5K

Duomenų analitikas
$119K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$199K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą AXS gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $198,990. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija AXS yra $113,000.

