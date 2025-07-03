Bendrovių katalogas
Avid
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Avid Atlyginimai

Avid atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $72,823 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $162,787 Projektų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Avid. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Produkto dizaineris
$139K
Projektų vadovas
$163K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$72.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Avid gauna Projektų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $162,787. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Avid yra $139,300.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Avid

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Google
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai