Directory delle Aziende
Avid Biosciences
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su Avid Biosciences che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    Avid Bioservices is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides process development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, as well as various process development services. Avid Bioservices serves the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

    https://avidbio.com
    Sito web
    2002
    Anno di fondazione
    321
    Numero di dipendenti
    $100M-$250M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Avid Biosciences

    Aziende correlate

    • Square
    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • Snap
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse