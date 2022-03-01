Bendrovių katalogas
AVEVA
AVEVA Atlyginimai

AVEVA atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $26,427 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $209,000 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų AVEVA. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $209K
Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas
Median $111K

Rinkodara
Median $120K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$147K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$99.5K
Finansų analitikas
$102K
Produkto dizaineris
$100K
Produkto vadovas
$128K
Programų vadovas
$67.2K
Projektų vadovas
$92.2K
Pardavimai
$26.4K
Sprendimų architektas
$113K
Techninių programų vadovas
$148K
Didžiausią atlyginimą AVEVA gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas su metine bendra kompensacija $209,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija AVEVA yra $111,000.

