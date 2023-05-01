Bendrovių katalogas
Avenue
Avenue Atlyginimai

Avenue atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $20,610 bendros metinės kompensacijos Mechanikos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $64,045 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Avenue. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $43.6K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $64K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$20.6K

DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Avenue gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas su metine bendra kompensacija $64,045. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Avenue yra $43,554.

