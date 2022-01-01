Bendrovių katalogas
Avenue Code
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Avenue Code Atlyginimai

Avenue Code atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $22,038 bendros metinės kompensacijos Personalo specialistas žemiausiame taške iki $201,000 Projektų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Avenue Code. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $30.1K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Produkto vadovas
Median $95.9K
Verslo analitikas
$111K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Produkto dizaineris
$39.6K
Projektų vadovas
$201K
Personalo specialistas
$22K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$52.3K
Sprendimų architektas
$71.6K
UX tyrinėtojas
$135K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Avenue Code gauna Projektų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $201,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Avenue Code yra $71,640.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Avenue Code

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Rocket Software
  • Genesys
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai