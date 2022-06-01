Bendrovių katalogas
Aventiv Technologies
Aventiv Technologies Atlyginimai

Aventiv Technologies atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $37,688 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $145,725 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Aventiv Technologies. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Klientų aptarnavimo operacijos
$114K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$37.7K
Sprendimų architektas
$146K

Techninių programų vadovas
$105K
Didžiausią atlyginimą Aventiv Technologies gauna Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $145,725. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Aventiv Technologies yra $109,282.

