Avaya
Avaya Atlyginimai

Avaya atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $21,134 bendros metinės kompensacijos Techninis rašytojas žemiausiame taške iki $218,900 Pardavimai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Avaya. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $21.8K
Finansų analitikas
$181K
Produkto vadovas
$112K

Projektų vadovas
$34.3K
Personalo specialistas
$125K
Pardavimai
$219K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$149K
Sprendimų architektas
$128K
Techninis rašytojas
$21.1K
The highest paying role reported at Avaya is Pardavimai at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avaya is $125,424.

