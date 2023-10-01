Bendrovių katalogas
Avature
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Avature Atlyginimai

Avature atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $2,841 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų aptarnavimas žemiausiame taške iki $119,400 Reklamos tekstų rašytojas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Avature. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $20.1K
Reklamos tekstų rašytojas
$119K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$2.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas
$18.4K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$41.4K
Produkto dizaineris
$28.3K
Produkto vadovas
$52.4K
Projektų vadovas
$8.4K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$64.9K
Sprendimų architektas
$77.4K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Avature gauna Reklamos tekstų rašytojas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $119,400. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Avature yra $34,882.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Avature

Susijusios bendrovės

  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai