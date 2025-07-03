Bendrovių katalogas
Avantor
Avantor Atlyginimai

Avantor atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $119,761 bendros metinės kompensacijos Mechanikos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $234,969 Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Avantor. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Pardavimai
Median $125K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$201K
Rinkodara
$179K

Mechanikos inžinierius
$120K
Produkto vadovas
$151K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$235K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$201K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Avantor gauna Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $234,969. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Avantor yra $179,100.

