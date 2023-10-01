Bendrovių katalogas
Ather Energy
Ather Energy Atlyginimai

Ather Energy atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $19,714 bendros metinės kompensacijos Rinkodara žemiausiame taške iki $25,089 Personalo specialistas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Ather Energy. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/9/2025

$160K

Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$21.6K
Rinkodara
$19.7K
Produkto dizaineris
$20.9K

Personalo specialistas
$25.1K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


The highest paying role reported at Ather Energy is Personalo specialistas at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $25,089. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ather Energy is $21,255.

Kiti ištekliai