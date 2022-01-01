Bendrovių katalogas
Asurion
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Asurion Atlyginimai

Asurion atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $44,100 bendros metinės kompensacijos Information Technologist (IT) žemiausiame taške iki $230,000 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Asurion. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $160K
Produkto vadovas
Median $145K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $230K
Verslo analitikas
Median $93K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $123K
Buhalteris
$57.1K
Verslo operacijų vadovas
$94.9K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$52.8K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$179K
Finansų analitikas
$69.3K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Teisiniai reikalai
$75.4K
Rinkodara
$209K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$118K
Produkto dizaino vadovas
$185K
Programų vadovas
$156K
Pardavimai
$65.3K
Sprendimų architektas
$72.6K
UX tyrinėtojas
$139K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Asurion gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas su metine bendra kompensacija $230,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Asurion yra $123,333.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Asurion

Susijusios bendrovės

  • RapidSOS
  • POF
  • SoundHound
  • OPPO
  • TenX
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai