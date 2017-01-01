Bendrovių katalogas
Assort Health
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
    Assort Health is a San Francisco-based company founded in 2023, specializing in generative AI solutions for healthcare call centers. Their AI-powered platform automates patient interactions, including appointment scheduling, cancellations, confirmations, and call triaging, integrating seamlessly with over 84 electronic health record (EHR) systems such as Epic and Cerner. In March 2024, Assort Health secured $3.5 million in Series A funding led by Matt Humphrey of Quiet Capital, with participation from Four Acres, Tau Ventures, and angel investors like Aditya Khosla, co-founder and CTO of PathAI. The company has demonstrated success in reducing call abandonment rates and hold times, enhancing patient access and operational efficiency in healthcare settings

    assorthealth.com
    Svetainė
    2023
    Įkūrimo metai
    18
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    Būstinė

