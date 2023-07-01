Directory delle Aziende
    Artboard Studio is an online graphics and motion design tool that offers a wide range of mockup items and templates. It enables collaboration and sharing for freelancers, agencies, and enterprise teams. The company values curiosity and creativity, believing that they are essential for success. Their mission is to shape the future of digital marketing design by providing a comprehensive online design tool for designers, agencies, and marketing teams. They aim to offer features such as mood boards, collaboration tools, automated size generation, and campaign optimization based on desired KPIs.

    https://artboard.studio
    Sito web
    2016
    Anno di fondazione
    31
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

