Directory delle Aziende
AppearMe
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su AppearMe che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    AppearMe is a legal startup that connects litigators with appearance, deposition, and freelance attorneys in just 60 seconds. It is a real-time and on-demand solution that allows attorneys to find help 10 minutes before an appearance or even a month in advance. With over 10,000 registered attorneys, AppearMe covers various areas of law and provides a quick and efficient way to find an appearance attorney. The app is easy to use, taking only a few minutes to upload case information and find an attorney. It is affordable for those seeking an appearance attorney and profitable for those making appearances. Attorneys can use the app to both find attorneys and make appearances, allowing for better scheduling and income generation.

    http://www.AppearMe.com
    Sito web
    2017
    Anno di fondazione
    31
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per AppearMe

    Aziende correlate

    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • Netflix
    • PayPal
    • Databricks
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse