American Bureau of Shipping Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di American Bureau of Shipping va da $55,984 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $146,265 per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di American Bureau of Shipping. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/11/2025

Mechanikos inžinierius
$126K
Produkto vadovas
$139K
Programų inžinierius
$56K

Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$146K
Techninis programų vadovas
$82.4K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in American Bureau of Shipping è Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $146,265. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in American Bureau of Shipping è di $125,625.

