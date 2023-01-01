Bendrovių katalogas
Alorica
Alorica Atlyginimai

Alorica atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $2,394 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $552,750 Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Alorica. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/13/2025

Klientų aptarnavimas
$6.4K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$5K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$553K

Rinkodara
$33.4K
Projektų vadovas
$24.4K
Pardavimai
$2.4K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Alorica gauna Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $552,750. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Alorica yra $15,390.

