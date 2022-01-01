Bendrovių katalogas
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI Atlyginimai

Allen Institute for AI atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $111,976 bendros metinės kompensacijos Žmogiškieji ištekliai žemiausiame taške iki $382,080 Korporacijos plėtra aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Allen Institute for AI. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/14/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $213K
Korporacijos plėtra
$382K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$190K

Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$112K
Produkto dizaineris
$132K
Pardavimai
$184K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Allen Institute for AI gauna Korporacijos plėtra at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $382,080. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Allen Institute for AI yra $186,898.

