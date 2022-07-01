Bendrovių katalogas
Allbridge
    • Apie

    Allbridge is the trusted partner to design, build and support unified property technology solutions. Currently servicing over 7,000 commercial properties, we enable integrated hospitality, mixed-use, multifamily and senior living buildings to deliver superior end-user experiences across a property.Our expert engineers and project management professionals partner with your team every step of the way from inception through completion and beyond to facilitate an economical and efficient design, reduce costs, optimize system performance and meet project timelines.Allbridge is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with additional offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Scottsdale, Arizona; and The Woodlands, Texas.

    http://www.allbridge.com
    Svetainė
    2004
    Įkūrimo metai
    240
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

