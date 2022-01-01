Bendrovių katalogas
Airtel India
Airtel India Atlyginimai

Airtel India atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $3,631 bendros metinės kompensacijos Rinkodaros operacijos žemiausiame taške iki $113,207 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Airtel India. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/16/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

Frontend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Kokybės užtikrinimo (KU) programinės įrangos inžinierius

Produkto vadovas
Median $42K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $113K

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $36.8K
Verslo analitikas
Median $21.3K
Verslo plėtra
$45.5K
Duomenų analitikas
$35.2K
Finansų analitikas
$7.5K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$16.4K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$4.4K
Rinkodara
$56.1K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$3.6K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $29K
Produkto dizaino vadovas
$67.8K
Projektų vadovas
$34.2K
Pardavimai
$14.7K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$12K
Sprendimų architektas
$49.4K

Duomenų architektas

Bendrasis atlygis
$25.9K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Airtel India gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas su metine bendra kompensacija $113,207. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Airtel India yra $31,578.

