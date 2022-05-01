Bendrovių katalogas
Age of Learning
Age of Learning Atlyginimai

Age of Learning atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $81,600 bendros metinės kompensacijos UX tyrinėtojas žemiausiame taške iki $414,915 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Age of Learning. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/14/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $135K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
$134K
Produkto dizaineris
$116K

Produkto vadovas
$415K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$166K
UX tyrinėtojas
$81.6K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Age of Learning gauna Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $414,915. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Age of Learning yra $134,333.

