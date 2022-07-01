Directory delle Aziende
AEye
AEye Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di AEye va da $159,120 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Mechanikos inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $312,555 per un Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di AEye. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/15/2025

$160K

Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
$313K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$159K
Produkto vadovas
$209K

Programų inžinierius
$179K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$204K
Techninis programų vadovas
$231K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AEye is Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $312,555. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AEye is $206,508.

