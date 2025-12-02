Bendrovių katalogas
ADNOC Geologijos inžinierius Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Geologijos inžinierius kompensacijos in United Arab Emirates paketo suma ADNOC įmonėje yra AED 630K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą ADNOC bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/2/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Iš viso per metus
$172K
Lygis
L3
Bazinis
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$24.5K
Metai įmonėje
3 Metai
Patirties metai
16 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai ADNOC?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Geologijos inžinierius pozicijai ADNOC in United Arab Emirates siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją AED 762,020. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija ADNOC Geologijos inžinierius pozicijai in United Arab Emirates yra AED 669,476.

Kiti ištekliai

