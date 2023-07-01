Directory delle Aziende
ActuatedMedical
    Actuated Medical is a leading company in the design and development of medical devices. They use proprietary actuation technologies to address various medical challenges, such as clearing occlusions and enabling MRI assisted procedures. Their team designs, develops, and manufactures under an ISO-certified quality control system. They seek feedback from domain experts to ensure their products solve real problems and are accepted by clinicians. The company has a successful business model, receiving federal grants for research and development and taking medical devices from conception to regulatory approval to market.

    http://actuatedmedical.com
    Sito web
    2006
    Anno di fondazione
    31
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Altre risorse