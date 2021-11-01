Bendrovių katalogas
Accolade
Accolade Atlyginimai

Accolade atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $26,330 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų aptarnavimo operacijos žemiausiame taške iki $422,875 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Accolade. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $136K
Produkto vadovas
Median $282K
Verslo operacijos
$32.1K

Klientų aptarnavimas
$56.2K
Klientų aptarnavimo operacijos
$26.3K
Duomenų analitikas
$150K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$163K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$215K
Produkto dizaineris
$67.3K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$60.3K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$423K
Techninių programų vadovas
$176K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Accolade gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $422,875. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Accolade yra $143,124.

