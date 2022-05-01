Bendrovių katalogas
Abrigo
Abrigo Atlyginimai

Abrigo atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $94,565 bendros metinės kompensacijos Produkto vadovas žemiausiame taške iki $154,000 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Abrigo. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $154K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Klientų aptarnavimas
$141K
Produkto vadovas
$94.6K

Sprendimų architektas
$151K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Abrigo gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius su metine bendra kompensacija $154,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Abrigo yra $146,000.

