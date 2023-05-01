Directory delle Aziende
3DEO
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su 3DEO che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    3DEO is a leading additive manufacturing service provider that combines mass production metal 3D printing capabilities with multi-disciplinary design and product development expertise. They offer true end-to-end solutions using their own proprietary technology and approach every project as a collaborative partnership. They serve customers in the medical, industrial, consumer products, and aerospace industries and help with early-stage design, component functionality optimization, design for additive manufacturing, and production at scale. They hold more than 20 patents for their 3D printing technology and have won numerous awards for their material properties, capabilities, and designs.

    http://www.3deo.co
    Sito web
    2016
    Anno di fondazione
    126
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per 3DEO

    Aziende correlate

    • Pinterest
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse