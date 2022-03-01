Directory delle Aziende
Oyster HR
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Oyster HR Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Oyster HR va da $98,999 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $235,620 per un Marketingas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Oyster HR. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/6/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$166K
Marketingas
$236K
Produkto dizaineris
$99.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Produkto vadovas
$148K
Programų inžinierius
$99K
Techninis programų vadovas
$149K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Oyster HR je Marketingas at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $235,620. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Oyster HR je $148,377.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Oyster HR

Aziende correlate

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse