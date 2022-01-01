Morgan Stanley Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
Morgan Stanley
L'intervallo di stipendi di Morgan Stanley va da $22,432 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $399,990 per un Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Morgan Stanley. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/25/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
L3 $22.4K
L4 $33.4K
L5 $60.8K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Kokybės užtikrinimo (QA) programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų inžinierius

Verslo analitikas
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K
Investicijų bankininkas
Analyst $140K
Associate $246K
Vice President $330K

Duomenų mokslininkas
L3 $131K
L4 $159K
L5 $253K

Kiekybinis tyrėjas

Produkto vadovas
L3 $177K
L4 $131K
L5 $197K
L6 $353K
Finansų analitikas
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $245K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $71.3K
L6 $100K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
Median $135K
Projektų vadovas
Median $135K
Buhalteris
Median $115K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
Median $160K
Teisinis
Median $187K
Marketingas
Median $120K
Sprendimų architektas
Median $94.1K

Duomenų architektas

Administracinis asistentas
$99.5K
Verslo operacijos
$91.5K
Verslo operacijų vadovas
$296K
Verslo plėtra
$92.5K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$50.1K
Klientų sėkmė
$49.2K
Duomenų analitikas
$58.6K
Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
$400K
Vadybos konsultantas
$60.3K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$63.5K
Produkto dizaino vadovas
$129K
Programų vadovas
$196K
Atrankos specialistas
$161K
Reguliavimo reikalai
$149K
Pardavimai
$151K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$79.6K
Techninis programų vadovas
$125K
UX tyrėjas
$99.5K
Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas
$121K

Asocijuotas

Analitikas

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Morgan Stanley è Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $399,990. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Morgan Stanley è di $124,833.

