Directory delle Aziende
Merge
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Merge Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Merge va da $67,163 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Verslo analitikas all'estremità inferiore a $248,750 per un Žmogiškieji ištekliai all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Merge. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/29/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Verslo analitikas
$67.2K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$249K
Produkto vadovas
$77.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Projektų vadovas
$111K
Pardavimai
$184K
Programų inžinierius
$106K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Merge è Žmogiškieji ištekliai at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $248,750. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Merge è di $108,508.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Merge

Aziende correlate

  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Cognosante
  • GlobalLogic
  • Acumen Solutions
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse