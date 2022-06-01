Directory delle Aziende
MCCi
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su MCCi che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    In the BeginningOver 20 years ago, MCCi primarily focused on helping organizations with records management and digitizing their documents. We quickly achieved our goal to be the largest Laserfiche solution provider by helping our clients go paperless. As technology and our clients' needs changed, we became more involved in their business processes and operations. Innovate and EvolveOver the past decade, we went through our own Digital Transformation journey. We are a consulting company with expertise in Business Process Automation and provide our clients with leading hyperautomation technologies. Here at MCCi, we have a fierce commitment to being your end-to-end services provider. We go all-in and are a trusted partner to over 1,300 organizations who believe that strong partnerships and people lead to successful outcomes.Best-in-Class ServiceWe pride ourselves on having the highest quality customer service, technical support, and a 98% client renewal rating. Our team operates in the client lane, putting our clients' needs first, always. We listen well, respond fast, and over-deliver.A Few Bragging RightsOur growth and the success of our clients are widely recognized. Most recently, Inc. Magazine recognized MCCi as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Additional noteworthy recognition includes Top 10 Best Companies to Work, Florida Companies to Watch, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, and the only Laserfiche Diamond-Level Provider, to name a few.

    http://www.mccinnovations.com
    Sito web
    2003
    Anno di fondazione
    570
    Numero di dipendenti
    $50M-$100M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per MCCi

    Aziende correlate

    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Netflix
    • Databricks
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse