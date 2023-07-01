Directory delle Aziende
Logik.io
    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Sito web
    2021
    Anno di fondazione
    55
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

