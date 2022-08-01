Directory delle Aziende
LiveControl
    Informazioni

    LiveControl is your video production crew... except completely remote. We're solving the video production headache (a huge problem for creators and organizations) by making it simple and on-demand. Our clients install our 4k multi-camera setup into their venue, and our team of remote videographers, pan, tilt, zoom, and mix the cameras to produce amazing live streaming video...entirely in the cloud. Live streaming video has now become table stakes for music venues, comedy clubs, content creators, and even churches and funeral homes.

    http://livecontrol.io
    Sito web
    2018
    Anno di fondazione
    45
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1M-$10M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Altre risorse