Faraday Future Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Faraday Future va da $83,083 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Klientų aptarnavimas all'estremità inferiore a $273,625 per un Marketingas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Faraday Future. Ultimo aggiornamento: 7/28/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $180K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$83.1K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$265K

Marketingas
$274K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$260K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$139K
Produkto vadovas
$221K
Programų vadovas
$147K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$191K
Sprendimų architektas
$169K
Techninis programų vadovas
$139K
Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Faraday Future è Marketingas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $273,625. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Faraday Future è di $180,000.

