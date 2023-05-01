Directory delle Aziende
Discovery Senior Living
Approfondimenti principali
    • Informazioni

    Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that develops, builds, markets, and operates luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With over 9,500 homes under development, the company is an industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities. They offer senior apartments, independent living, personal care, assisted living, memory care, and at-home care. The company is committed to providing superior, personalized care and service while ensuring dignity and quality of life for their residents.

    http://discoveryseniorliving.com
    Sito web
    1991
    Anno di fondazione
    3,001
    Numero di dipendenti
    $500M-$1B
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

