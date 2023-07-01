Directory delle Aziende
D&R Greenway Land Trust
    D&R Greenway Land Trust is a nonprofit organization that has preserved 21,000 acres of land in New Jersey since 1989. They create public trails and preserve farms and community gardens to provide organic food for neighbors in need. Through land conservation and stewardship, they combat climate change, protect wildlife, and ensure clean drinking water. Their Johnson Education Center in Princeton hosts art galleries and presentations that celebrate nature and inspire conservation. Their mission is to connect land with people from all walks of life.

    https://drgreenway.org
    Sito web
    1989
    Anno di fondazione
    31
    Numero di dipendenti
    Sede centrale

