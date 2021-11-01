Directory delle Aziende
Coforge
Coforge Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Coforge va da $5,492 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Žmogiškieji ištekliai all'estremità inferiore a $263,675 per un Verslo operacijos all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Coforge. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/3/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $20.3K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Verslo operacijos
$264K
Verslo analitikas
$42.7K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$48.7K
Finansų analitikas
$9.8K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$5.5K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$69.3K
Produkto dizaineris
$27K
Produkto vadovas
$131K
Sprendimų architektas
$40.8K
Techninis programų vadovas
$114K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Coforge è Verslo operacijos at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $263,675. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Coforge è di $42,673.

Altre risorse