Broad Institute
Broad Institute Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Broad Institute va da $102,485 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Projektų vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $188,700 per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità superiore.

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $144K

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $120K
Produkto dizaineris
$114K

Produkto vadovas
$155K
Projektų vadovas
$102K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$189K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Broad Institute è Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $188,700. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Broad Institute è di $132,000.

