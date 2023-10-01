Directory delle Aziende
Avature
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Avature Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Avature va da $2,841 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Klientų aptarnavimas all'estremità inferiore a $119,400 per un Kopijų rašytojas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Avature. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/3/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Kopijų rašytojas
$119K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$2.8K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$18.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Produkto dizaineris
$28.3K
Produkto vadovas
$52.4K
Projektų vadovas
$8.4K
Programų inžinierius
$49.8K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$64.9K
Sprendimų architektas
$77.4K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Avature è Kopijų rašytojas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $119,400. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Avature è di $49,841.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Avature

Aziende correlate

  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse