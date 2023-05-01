Directory delle Aziende
Arteris
Arteris Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Arteris va da $160,800 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $257,740 per un Buhalteris all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Arteris. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/3/2025

$160K

Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $190K
Buhalteris
$258K
Programų inžinierius
$161K

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Arteris è Buhalteris at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $257,740. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Arteris è di $189,600.

